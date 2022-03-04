Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.