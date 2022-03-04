Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.