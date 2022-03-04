Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

