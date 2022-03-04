Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 316,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 270,188 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. 1,639,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average is $311.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

