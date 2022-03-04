PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $26.01. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

