PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0009 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 71.3% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $14,620.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.33 or 1.00209859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00076840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

