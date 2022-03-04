Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,567.70

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $31,567.70 and approximately $216.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003645 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

