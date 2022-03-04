QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0168 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $900,182.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.94 or 0.06652833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.97 or 0.99884610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.