Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $80,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

QRVO opened at $131.75 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

