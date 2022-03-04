Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $2.66 million and $207,603.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,416,292 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

