RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 312,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.
RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
