Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $77.72 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,748,951 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

