Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.76

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $16.40. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

