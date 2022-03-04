Rari Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.60 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.79 or 0.00040417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $192.09 million and $4.60 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00103178 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,630 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

