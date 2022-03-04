Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 4.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 6,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 686,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

