Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

2/22/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

2/16/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $60.00.

1/21/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

1/12/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $68.00.

1/10/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $4,064,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,502,190 shares of company stock valued at $201,801,293. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

