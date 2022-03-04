Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00.

2/23/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

2/17/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$98.00 to C$100.00.

2/15/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$100.00.

1/19/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$84.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE BNS traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,396. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$111.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

