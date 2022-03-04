Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEDNAX (MD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. It also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Divestitures also help the company reduce its debt burden. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Mednax expects its Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. It reported strong Q4 results on the back of higher patient volumes. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

2/28/2022 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/23/2022 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $23.36 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

