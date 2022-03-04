Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2022 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00.

BWA stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Get BorgWarner Inc alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.