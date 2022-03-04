Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

3/1/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $2,900.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,500.00.

2/25/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00.

1/19/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,102.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,429.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,372.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

