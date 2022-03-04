Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.03. 182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

