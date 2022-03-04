Render Token Hits Market Cap of $534.76 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00006428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $534.76 million and approximately $42.88 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00102920 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

