renDOGE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,832.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. renDOGE has a market cap of $343,777.42 and $17,832.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

