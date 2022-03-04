ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.