RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,224. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
