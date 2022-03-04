RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,224. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth $125,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

