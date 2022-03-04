Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
REPYY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $12.72. 155,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.
About Repsol (Get Rating)
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
