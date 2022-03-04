Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

REPYY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $12.72. 155,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

REPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.54) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

