Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS: MTYFF) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$60.00.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

