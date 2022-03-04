Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Relx (RELX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Relx (NYSE: RELX) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63).

2/16/2022 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

2/14/2022 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89).

1/20/2022 – Relx is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2022 – Relx was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of RELX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,673. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Relx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 227,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

