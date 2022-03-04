Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00.

2/11/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00.

1/28/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

1/12/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have declined in the past six months. Stiff competition from e-retailers, higher freight costs and supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 pandemic are some of the headwinds that the company has been encountering. Management anticipates modest decline in gross margin in fiscal 2022 owing to the incremental freight investments. Also, Tapestry has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses, thanks to increased marketing spend, higher selling and operational costs, and increased compensation expenses. For fiscal 2022, Tapestry envisions SG&A expenses to increase relatively in-line with sales. Management expects mid-teens growth in revenues for the fiscal year. We believe strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation should contribute to the company’s performance.”

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Tapestry Inc alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.