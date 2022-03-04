Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 255,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 538.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.