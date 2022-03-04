REVV Market Capitalization Tops $26.17 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $26.17 million and $6.89 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

