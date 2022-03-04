Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of RZLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rezolute by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

