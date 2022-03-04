Ring Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 41,888 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 2,992 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,441. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $362.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

