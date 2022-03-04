Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Increased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $81.54. 318,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.