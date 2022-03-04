Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 734,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 150,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 25.28 and a current ratio of 25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

