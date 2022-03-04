RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,939. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.