RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

