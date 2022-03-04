RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect RLX Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLX opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

