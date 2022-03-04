ROAD (ROAD) Trading 4% Lower This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $57,112.30 and approximately $14,016.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

