Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Robert Half International worth $88,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.