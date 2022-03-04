Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

