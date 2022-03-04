Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 14.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 26,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,176,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

