Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Earns Not Rated Rating from Morgan Stanley

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NYSE RMO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.37. 8,819,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,072. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

