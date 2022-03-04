ROOBEE Trading Up 5.7% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00223745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

