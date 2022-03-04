RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.41

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 367904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$146.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

RosCan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

