Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

