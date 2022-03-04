Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,064 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of MGU stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.