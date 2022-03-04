Royal Bank of Canada Buys 17,083 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

FNCL opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $59.39.

