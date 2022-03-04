Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $579.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $609.00 to $579.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $481.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.01. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.
In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed (Get Rating)
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
