Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $579.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $609.00 to $579.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $481.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.01. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

