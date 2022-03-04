Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $579.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $609.00 to $579.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.72 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.91 and its 200-day moving average is $478.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

